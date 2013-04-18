Here's An Epic Supercut Of Rasheed Wallace Yelling 'Ball Don't Lie' A Bunch Of Times

News just broke that Rasheed Wallace is re-retiring from basketball, and that makes us incredibly sad.



Sheed was an endlessly entertaining player, but our favourite moments came when he yelled his signature “Ball don’t lie!” phrase on the court.

Wallace, who holds the record for most technical fouls in a season with 41, was even ejected from a game for asserting his “ball don’t lie” mantra after playing just 85 seconds.

The idea behind the “ball don’t lie” phrase is this — when a player misses his free throws after a questionable foul call, that’s the basketball gods’ way of saying the refs made the wrong call. Therefore, the fouled player will not be rewarded with points he didn’t rightly deserve.

In other words, when Sheed yells out “ball don’t lie,” he’s basically saying “I’m right, you’re wrong, and the basketball gods agree with me.”

Take a look at our montage of Rasheed Wallace yelling his signature “ball don’t lie” phrase throughout his career below:

