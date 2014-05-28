A Little-Used Miami Heat Veteran Had A Ridiculous Stat Line In The Last 2 Games

Little-used Miami Heat forward Rashard Lewis was arguably one of his team’s most important players in games 3 and 4 without scoring a single point.

A quick glance at Lewis’ stats from Game 4 reveals what looks like a ho-hum performance including 0 points, three rebounds, and one assist.

But a closer look reveals a ridiculous stat line and shows just how important he was to the Heat’s win.

Despite not scoring a single point in Game 4, Lewis had a plus/minus rating of +14, second only to Chris Bosh and his +17 plus/minus rating.

Plus/minus rating measures how much better a team is than their opponent (in terms of points) when a given player is in the game.

Lewis’ big Game 4 rating came after an even bigger Game 3 performance. Lewis had no points, no rebounds, and no assists in the Heat’s game three win and yet he had a +21 plus/minus rating. LeBron James led game three with a +24 plus/minus.

Lewis is not scoring at all and he is doing little rebounding and assisting. But his plus/minus shows that he is having a huge impact on this series after not playing at all in games 1 and 2.

With Chris Anderson out with an injured thigh, Lewis is filling the role of the perfect compliment, making the extra pass on offence and challenging shots on defence while allowing the Heat’s big three of James, Dwyane Wade, and Bosh, do their thing and fill the box scores.

But more importantly, the numbers shows that the Heat are at their most dominant when Lewis is in the game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.