NBA Star Rashard Lewis Is Selling His Florida Home At A Loss

Photo: Zillow.com

Without an NBA season, the players have a lot of free time on their hands. They also aren’t getting any paychecks.So it makes sense that Washington Wizards forward Rashard Lewis is selling his home in Florida for $3.95 million, according to Zillow.com.



Lewis must be really bored because he’s selling at a loss. He bought the place back in 2007 for $4.495 million. The house was built in 2007 and has a ‘Santa Barbara’ style.

