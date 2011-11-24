NBA Star Rashard Lewis Is Selling His Florida Home At A Loss

Leah Goldman
rashard lewis house

Photo: Zillow.com

Without an NBA season, the players have a lot of free time on their hands. They also aren’t getting any paychecks.So it makes sense that Washington Wizards forward Rashard Lewis is selling his home in Florida for $3.95 million, according to Zillow.com.

Lewis must be really bored because he’s selling at a loss. He bought the place back in 2007 for $4.495 million. The house was built in 2007 and has a ‘Santa Barbara’ style.

The formal dining room

Another eat-in area

A great place to enjoy a cup of tea.

An outside view

The game room

Gorgeous kitchen

The family room

The master bathroom

Another kitchen

The backyard, with a pool

Of course, a movie theatre

