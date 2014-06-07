Former UNC Basketball Star Says He Got Straight A's Without Going To A Single Class

Rashad McCants, the second-leading scorer on the University of North Carolina’s 2004-05 basketball team that won the national championship, told ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” that he rarely attended class, turned in papers written entirely by tutors, and took bogus courses in the African-American Studies department during his three years in Chapel Hill.

“I didn’t write any papers,” McCants said. “When it was time to turn in our papers for our paper classes, we would get a call from our tutor … carpool over to the tutor’s house and basically get our papers and go about our business.”

During the spring term of 2005, McCants says he made the Dean’s List and got straight-A’s in four classes that he never attended.

When asked if UNC men’s basketball coach Roy Williams knew about this, McCants told Outside The Lines, “I think he knew 100%. … It was something that was a part of the program.”

At the beginning of the 04-05 season, McCants was nearly ruled academically ineligible because of a poor GPA. After shuffling classes and taking four African-American Studies courses a semester later, he was a national champion and a member of the Dean’s List.

Outside The Lines obtained McCants’s unofficial transcript from his time at UNC. In the African-American Studies department — which has been at the center of an academic fraud controversy for months — McCants earned 10 A’s, six B’s, one C and one D. In other departments, he earned six C’s, one D, and three F’s.

“You’re not there to get an education, though they tell you that,” McCants said. “You’re there to make revenue for the college. You’re there to put fans in the seats. You’re there to bring prestige to the university by winning games.”

UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham told Outside the Lines in a statement:

“It is disappointing any time a student is dissatisfied with his or her experience. I welcome the opportunity to speak with Rashad McCants about returning to UNC to continue his academic career — just as we have welcomed many former student-athletes interested in completing their degrees.”

McCants is planning to write a book further documenting his time at UNC.

