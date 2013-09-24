Cardinals Player Tweeted Photos Of The Finger He Severed While Playing On Sunday [WARNING: GROSS]

Rashad Johnson, a safety for the Arizona Cardinals,

lost the tip of his left middle fingeron a tackle on Sunday.

Johnson took his glove off on the sidelines and the tip of his finger was still in it, but he had it taped and kept playing, and went into surgery after the game. He’s expected to play again soon, maybe even this Sunday.

Johnson wasn’t planning showing everyone his injury, but after people kept bugging him on Twitter, he gave in.

And it’s gross.

First he tweeted a picture of his hand wrapped up:

And then he tweeted one with the bandages off:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.