Rashad Evans Offers To Train Rampage For Bones Fight

Rashad Evans either hates Jon Jones more than Rampage or he is the smartest marketer in the UFC. Rashad has extended an invitation to train his rival through Twitter. As you can imagine, the pleasantries didn’t last long.



You don’t have to wait for a future UFC Countdown show to get a taste of Rashad Evans vs. Rampage Jackson 2, just follow them on Twitter. Evans offer to train Jackson for his fight with Bones soon turned into a revival of the great series of promos that made UFC 114 a blockbuster.

Rampage Jackson and Rashad Evans talked themselves into one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history. 1,050,000 fans paid $50 to watch the two UFC light heavyweights do battle, tied with the second biggest buyrate in UFC history. Unfortunately I don’t imagine many people asking for another fight after watching what most thought was a letdown of a fight.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.