Raser Unveils Electric Hummer On Monday

Raser Technologies (RZ) will unveil a Hummer H3 on Monday that’s been turned into a plug-in hybrid electric at the Society of Automotive Engineers World Congress in Detroit.



The SUV, which attracts the greatest amount of ire from environmentalists, will become more eco-friendly than a Prius when it’s equipped with a 260-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will drive a 100-kilowatt generator to recharge the three lithium-ion battery packs, according to Wired. Those battery packs will weigh 600 pounds, and add a lot of cost the vehicle, though Raser isn’t projecting a price for the vehicle at this point. The Hummer will go 40 miles on a single charge. The massive body makes it easier to store big battery packs.

This is simply a first run of the car. It doesn’t mean a whole heck of a lot, besides, “Boy, is this neat!” To get the SUV on the road will take a few years, and a smattering of intense tests. The cost of the vehicle will also be an issue. Three battery packs coupled with the standard high cost Hummer body and parts could put the vehicle out of reach of all but the wealthiest customers.

Nevertheless, it’s a great idea to build an electric car that people will want, eventually, if the price comes down. David West, the company’s VP of marketing, reminds Wired, “SUVs and trucks are the number one selling vehicle in America.” If people want trucks and the government wants hybrids, then Raser is delivering.





