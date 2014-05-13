Rare Twins Hold Hands Minutes After Being Delivered

Here’s some adorable news. A photo shows a rare set of twins holding hands just minutes after entering the world together.

The newborn girls are monoamniotic or “mono mono” identical twins, which means that the two fetuses share the same amniotic sack.

The identical twins were delivered at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio, on Friday. The girls were born healthy at 33 weeks, but will remain in the hospital for monitoring for up to a month, according to the Associated Press.

“I didn’t think they would come out and instantly holding hands,” the twins’ mother told ABC News. “It was overwhelming. I can’t even put into words. There wasn’t a dry eye in the whole OR.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.