Stargazers around the world were treated to a rare celestial event: a super blood moon total lunar eclipse.

The phenomenon hasn’t occurred in over 30 years and won’t be seen in the skies again until 2033.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.

