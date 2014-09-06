Rare Red And Pink Australian Diamonds Are Looking For Buyers In New York

The Argyle Pink Diamonds 2014 tender collection features four rare Fancy Red diamonds, including Argyle Cardinal, a 1.21 carat, radiant cut diamond (second from left). Photo courtesy of Rio Tinto Diamonds.

The Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender of 54 extremely rare red and pink diamonds has been launched in New York, home to the world’s largest market for exceptional fancy-coloured diamonds.

Headlining the 2014 collection is a suite of four Fancy Red diamonds, including a spectacular 1.21 carat radiant cut Fancy Red diamond, Argyle Cardinal, named after the small red northern American bird.

Only nine Fancy Red diamonds have been included in the Tender since the inaugural event in 1984 and they sell for more than $1 million a carat.

Other diamonds showcased in the collection include the Argyle Rosette, a 2.17 carat Fancy Intense Purple-Pink emerald cut diamond and the Argyle Toki, a 1.59 carat Fancy Intense Purplish Pink emerald cut diamond.

This is the 30th year of the Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, an industry event which has grown to become one of the most anticipated diamond sales in the world.

Less than 1% of the world’s 140 million carats of diamonds are pink and more than 90% of them are from Rio Tinto’s Argyle Diamond Mine in Australia.

The best of the annual production is selected for Tender with private viewings taking place at three exclusive locations around the world. A small number of invited clients lodge sealed bids for individual or multiple diamonds.

After the Tender viewings in New York, the only opportunity for an exclusive viewing of the collection will be in Hong Kong before bids close on October 8.

