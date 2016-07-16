A JRR Tolkien poem that just resurfaced after 70 years gives an interesting insight into one of the most powerful characters in the series

New Line Cinema Galadriel as portrayed in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies.

In the years between the release of the “The Hobbit” and the first “Lord of the Rings” novel, J.R.R. Tolkien wrote a long poem that hasn’t been republished in the 70 years since.

“The Lay of Aotrou and Itroun” was published in 1945 in the literary journal The Welsh Review.

According to the Guardian, the poem was based on a Celtic legend and features an early version of Elven queen Galadriel, who was officially introduced in the “Lord of the Rings” series. She was portrayed by Cate Blanchett in the “LOTR” film trilogy, as well as “The Hobbit” film trilogy, though she’s not in that book.

HarperCollins announced that this poem would be published November 3 along with other Tolkien poems. According to a press release from the publishing house given to the Guardian, the poem is said to come “from the darker side of J.R.R Tolkien’s imagination.”

The statement read: “The sequence shows the Corrigan’s increasingly powerful presence, as she takes an ever more active role in the lives of Aotrou and Itroun … She would finally emerge, changed in motive and character but still be recognisable, in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ as the beautiful and terrible Lady of the Golden Wood, the Elven queen Galadriel.”

The published poem will include a preface from Tolkien’s son, Christopher.

NOW WATCH: These best friends are unbelievable at tandem acrobatics



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.