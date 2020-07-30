Rare photos from Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding that you've probably never seen

- Princess Diana and Prince Charles made history with their royal wedding ceremony on July 29, 1981.
- The ceremony, which took place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, was watched by a global TV audience of 750 million people, according to the BBC.
- Despite it being an iconic historical event, there are plenty of pictures from the special day that you’ve probably never seen before.
- Insider has gathered the best rare photos from the wedding, which marked Diana’s entrance into the royal family.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Princess Diana’s wedding dress had a magnificent 25-foot train. This photo was taken just moments after the public’s first glimpse of the bride, before she entered St Paul’s Cathedral.
This photo shows the magnificent Emanuel gown from another angle.
As per tradition, the newlyweds enjoyed a carriage procession from their wedding venue to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.
The most famous photo from Diana and Charles’ royal wedding showed their first kiss as husband and wife on the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, this sweet photo showing the pair leaning into one another is arguably just as romantic.
Although there were rumours that Diana had a rocky relationship with the Queen over the years, they appeared to share a smile at one another in their first appearance as mother and daughter-in-law.
While there were plenty of wedding portraits of the happy couple and the royal family, below is a rare official solo photo taken of Diana at Buckingham Palace.
This black and white image of the bride and groom walking with their wedding party behind them stands out as one of the most candid photos from the event.
This zoomed in shot shows the couple as they greet the crowds outside St Paul’s Cathedral after the ceremony.
The couple’s wedding day was declared a public holiday, and they were greeted by thousands of well-wishers outside St Paul’s Cathedral and Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.
There were a total of 80 broadcasters from 50 countries taking live pictures from the BBC on the day, according to Historic Royal Palaces.
Therefore, it’s understandable how some of the photos – especially the more candid moments shared between Charles and Diana – aren’t as well known to the public.
Read more:
10 times Princess Charlotte was the double of her late grandmother Princess Diana
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi broke royal wedding tradition by not sharing their first kiss with the public
10 modern princesses from around the world who have changed what it means to be royal
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.