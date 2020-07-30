Rare photos from Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding that you've probably never seen

Ron Burton /Mirrorpix/Getty Images Princess Diana and Prince Charles after their wedding on July 29, 1981.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles made history with their royal wedding ceremony on July 29, 1981.

The ceremony, which took place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, was watched by a global TV audience of 750 million people, according to the BBC.

Despite it being an iconic historical event, there are plenty of pictures from the special day that you’ve probably never seen before.

Insider has gathered the best rare photos from the wedding, which marked Diana’s entrance into the royal family.

Princess Diana’s wedding dress had a magnificent 25-foot train. This photo was taken just moments after the public’s first glimpse of the bride, before she entered St Paul’s Cathedral.

Popperfoto via Getty Images Princess Diana on the steps at St Paul’s Cathedral in London before her wedding to Prince Charles.

This photo shows the magnificent Emanuel gown from another angle.

AFP via Getty Images Princess Diana before her wedding to Prince Charles.

As per tradition, the newlyweds enjoyed a carriage procession from their wedding venue to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales were escorted by carriage to Buckingham Palace after the wedding.

The most famous photo from Diana and Charles’ royal wedding showed their first kiss as husband and wife on the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, this sweet photo showing the pair leaning into one another is arguably just as romantic.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana and Charles on the palace balcony after their wedding.

Although there were rumours that Diana had a rocky relationship with the Queen over the years, they appeared to share a smile at one another in their first appearance as mother and daughter-in-law.

Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images The Queen and members of the royal family joined Princess Diana and Prince Charles on the balcony.

While there were plenty of wedding portraits of the happy couple and the royal family, below is a rare official solo photo taken of Diana at Buckingham Palace.

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images Princess Diana after her wedding ceremony.

This black and white image of the bride and groom walking with their wedding party behind them stands out as one of the most candid photos from the event.

Ron Burton /Mirrorpix/Getty Images Princess Diana and Prince Charles return from St Paul’s Cathedral after their wedding.

This zoomed in shot shows the couple as they greet the crowds outside St Paul’s Cathedral after the ceremony.

Bettmann/Getty Images Charles and Diana on the steps outside their wedding venue.

The couple’s wedding day was declared a public holiday, and they were greeted by thousands of well-wishers outside St Paul’s Cathedral and Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

There were a total of 80 broadcasters from 50 countries taking live pictures from the BBC on the day, according to Historic Royal Palaces.

Therefore, it’s understandable how some of the photos – especially the more candid moments shared between Charles and Diana – aren’t as well known to the public.

