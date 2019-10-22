18 stunning photos of rare snow leopards

VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images Snow leopards are incredibly rare.

International Snow Leopard Day is on October 23.

There are fewer than 10,000 mature snow leopards in the world.

These beautiful animals are almost impossible to spot in the wild because they live above the treeline and because their fur blends in with the snow.

Did you know that snow leopards are more genetically similar to tigers than leopards? Or that there could be as few as 2,700 left in the wild?

Since snow leopards are so rare, not much is known about them in the scientific community, and there are few pictures of them in the wild. While they have been documented since 1775, the first photo of one was only captured in the 1970s.

In honour of International Snow Leopard Day, here are 18 photos of these elusive creatures that will have you researching the closest zoos near you.

Snow leopards are classified as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, meaning there are fewer than 10,000 mature snow leopards in the world.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A newborn baby snow leopard in its enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo.

The biggest threats to their safety are residential and commercial development, agriculture and aquaculture, energy production and mining, and road building, according to IUCN.

In fact, the number is estimated to be as low as 2,710 to 3,386 individuals, as of 2016.

Dennis W Donohue/Shutterstock A snow leopard exploring his domain.

Snow leopards are currently found in Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Altai-Sayan region, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

And they’re hard to spot, since their fur blends in with their environment so well.

It’s easy to miss this one amongst the brush and rocks.

Snow leopards are native to Asia, with their habitats ranging from eastern Afghanistan through Mongolia and western China.

VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images A snow leopard at the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union Centre in Semenovka, outside the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

They live in alpine (mountainous) and sub-alpine climates. They have been found in Siberia, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, and many more countries in that region.

Though they share a name with leopards, snow leopards are actually more genetically similar to tigers.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images A snow leopard seen at the Bronx Zoo.

Though they are similar to tigers, another 2016 study revealed that snow leopards and lions also have DNA similarities, indicating that they hybridised at some point in their evolution.

You may have noticed their long tails. A snow leopard’s tail isn’t just for show — it helps them balance.

Courtesy of Björn Persson Photography A snow leopard shows off its long, thick tail.

Besides balance, a snow leopard can wrap its tail around itself like a scarf for warmth, which comes in handy in sub-zero temperatures.

They inhabit the highest altitude of any cat.

They live in temperatures that go as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to National Geographic.

Just like your pet cat, snow leopards can purr.

YouTube/Nat Geo WILD These two were found in their den in Mongolia.

However, they can’t roar.

Though they may look fierce, snow leopards aren’t known to attack humans. In fact, they’re one of the least aggressive big cats.

Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images Snow leopard Kailash yawning during the opening of the new snow leopard compound in the Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart, Germany.

They’re not even known to defend themselves, and they easily abandon their prey.

In history, there’s never been a verified attack on a human by a snow leopard.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images A snow leopard is seen at the Bronx Zoo after a snowstorm.

There was a rumoured attack in Pakistan in 2013, according to Outdoor Life, but it was never independently verified.

Snow leopards are single mums, and they stay with their cubs for an average of 18 months before sending them off into the wild.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Samarra keeps an eye on her twin cubs on their first official day on display at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia.

The dads don’t stick around after mating.

Once they’re in the wild, they’re known to be solitary creatures.

They’re also crepuscular, meaning that they’re mainly awake during dawn and dusk.

Snow leopards are extremely difficult to photograph in the wild so many pictures come from their habitats in zoos.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images A 2-month-old snow leopard is seen during one of its first outings at the zoo in Mulhouse, France.

According to the World Wildlife Foundation, snow leopards are known as “ghosts of the mountains,” because they’re so rare to spot. There’s not even a term for a group of snow leopards, like a pride or a pack, because you almost never see more than one together.

A plot point of the 2013 film “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” involves a photographer tracking snow leopards to the Himalayas.

S. Kachel/Panthera/Academy of Sciences Tajikistan/U. Delaware A snow leopard caught on camera as part of a study in Tajikistan.

The film follows a photographer, played by Sean Penn, who is found in a remote section of the Himalayas attempting to photograph these elusive creatures.

There’s also the 1978 travelogue, “The Snow Leopard,” written by famed novelist Peter Matthiessen, which followed his two-month effort to find snow leopards in Nepal.

TobyG/Shutterstock A snow leopard rolling around in some fresh snow.

When Matthiessen set out on his trek, scientists knew virtually nothing about snow leopards, according to the New Yorker – the first-recorded photo had only been taken eight years earlier in 1970.

Zoos have been successful at breeding snow leopards and contributing to conservation efforts.

The first zoo to showcase snow leopards was the Bronx Zoo in the ’80s. Now more than 100 zoos worldwide offer visitors the chance to catch a glimpse at these rare creatures.

Snow leopards have been declared the national predator of Pakistan and the state animal of Himachal Pradesh in India.

Elise Amendola/AP Images Kira, a snow leopard at the Stone Zoo, plays with one of her 3-month-old cubs in Stoneham, Massachusetts.

Pakistan is the only country in the world to designate a national predator.

The snow leopard was named the state animal of Himachal Pradesh in 2007.

If you’re looking to meet some snow leopards yourself, you can find them in over 100 zoos across the world.

Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH/Shutterstock You can see this beautiful creature in person.

In North America, snow leopards can be found in 68 zoos, and there are 71 zoos in Europe where snow leopards reside.

