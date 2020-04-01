Rare photos of Meghan Markle from before she was royal show how her style could change after 'Megxit'

- The Duchess of Sussex wil no longer have to stick to royal fashion protocol after she leaves the royal family on April 1.
- Meghan Markle has worn various conservative dresses, fascinators, and coats since marrying Prince Harry in 2018.
- Before becoming royal, her style was drastically different.
- When Markle worked as an actress on hit TV show “Suits,” she walked the red carpet in mini dresses and crop tops.
- These rare photos from before she was royal show how Markle’s style could change during “Megxit.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Meghan wore a strappy navy dress and a chunky clutch bag for an evening out with her then-boyfriend Trevor Engelson in 2006.
She opted for a monochrome dress with an unmissable bow detail for an appearance at the Primary Action 2007 Golden Globe Suites.
The then-actress would have made Elle Woods proud in this all-pink ensemble back in 2010.
Meghan gave us major office-wear inspiration in her first promo shot for “Suits” in 2011. She wore a pencil skirt and white sweater for her official photos as paralegal Rachel Zane.
She chose a blazer and a beige handbag, and styled her hair in loose waves for an appearance in LA in 2012.
Meghan wore a form-fitting blue dress and bright red heels for a Golden Globes after-party in 2012.
That same year, the future duchess channeled Hollywood glamour in this glittery bardot dress.
She stood out in an amber, loose-fitting dress at the GQ Men of the Year party.
Again opting for a bold colour, she wore this berry-pink strapless number in 2013.
Meghan wore a mini dress — something we’ve not seen her wear since becoming a duchess — with a matching clutch at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards.
Another outfit Meghan wouldn’t have been able to wear as a duchess is this black crop top and matching skirt worn in 2013.
She wore skinny jeans and a pussy-bow blouse to New York Fashion Week in 2014.
For the same event a year later, she dressed in a striped cropped sweater with a black midi skirt. The actress opted for minimal make-up and slicked back hair.
She wore a grey blazer and matching shorts in May 2016 — just two months before meeting Prince Harry.
She dressed casually to watch her friend Serena Williams play at Wimbledon in London that summer. It was the same trip where she would eventually be set up on a blind date with the prince.
She wore skinny jeans and a white shirt for her first official appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017. Later that year, they would be engaged to be married.
Read more:
8 royal luxuries Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t have access to after ‘Megxit’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be vulnerable without the palace’s protection in California, according to royal experts
Every time the royal family paid tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their outfit choices
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.