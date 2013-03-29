Rare Photos From The Night Steve Jobs Returned To Apple Just Surfaced On Flickr

On December 20, 1996 Mac OS Evangelist Tim Holmes was working late at the company’s Cupertino headquarters, when suddenly, his manager came rushing by.



He told Holmes to head to “Town Hall,” Apple’s big meeting room.

Steve Jobs was back at Apple.

He was returning from his long exile and he wanted to meet with employees.

Holmes went and took a bunch of photos.

The funny thing is, their quality is terrible.

That’s because Holmes used an Apple QuickTake camera, which, Holmes points out, Jobs killed within the year.

“The colours are way off due to the poor quality of digital cameras in 1996, Steve’s jacket was black in real life.”

Still they’re worth seeing.

Lucky you, Holmes, now of branding and design business, 10 Ton Creative, just posted all of them to Flickr.

Go check out the photos on Holmes’s Flickr page >>

