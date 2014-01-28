Rare Nintendo Game Sells For Almost $US100K

eBay seller muresan This Nintendo World Championships cartridge looks a little beat up, but it’s worth a ton of money.

Someone just got really lucky.

Last week we told you about the rare Nintendo game that at the time was on sale on eBay for $US5,500.

The game is the super-rare Nintendo World Championships cartridge, which was given to finalists and winners at the 1990 event.

Well, the auction is now over, and some lucky winner outbid more than 300 others to take home the coveted cartridge for $US99,902.

Some commenters on Kotaku think some of the bidding was faked, saying that they saw the same cartridge in better condition going for much less. But if the bidding holds up, it would set a new record for most expensive video game.

Previously, the record was held by Stadium Events, another rare game, that sold on eBay for a measly $US75,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.