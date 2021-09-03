23 rare photos that take you behind the scenes of the Met Gala over the years

At the 1974 Met Gala, Cher walked around with her sister Georganne LaPierre. They both wore standout gowns. Georganne LaPierre and Cher at the Met Gala in New York City on November 20, 1974. Ron Galella/Getty Images

Andy Warhol was photographed wearing jeans and socializing with Imelda Marcos, a Filipina politician and convicted criminal, inside the 1976 event. Andy Warhol and Imelda Marcos inside the Met Gala on December 12, 1976. Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images

A few years later in 1979, Jackie Kennedy Onassis walked past some art while at the gala. Jackie Kennedy Onassis walks through the Met Gala on December 3, 1979. Ron Galella/Getty Images

Famous attendees have often posed for pictures inside. Fran Lebowitz, Paloma Picasso, and her husband Rafael Lopez-Sanchez did so in 1980. Fran Lebowitz, Paloma Picasso, and Rafael Lopez-Sanchez at the 1980 Met Gala. Tobi Seftel/Getty Images

In 1983, designers Yves Saint Laurent, Jacqueline de Ribes, and Bill Blass were photographed eating dinner together. Yves Saint Laurent, Jacqueline de Ribes, and Bill Blass on January 12, 1983. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Donald Trump walked side-by-side with his first wife Ivana at the 1985 event. Ivana Trump and Donald Trump inside the Met Gala on December 9, 1985. Tom Gates/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a long black dress and enjoyed a drink when she attended the gala 10 years later. Sarah Jessica Parker inside the Met Gala on December 4, 1995. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tables were set for attendees like Princess Diana in 1996. A table setting for Princess Diana at the Met Gala on December 9, 1996. Steve Eichner/Getty Images

Of course, fashion is always on display at the annual event. That year, Harvey Firestone’s strapless designs were honored. Harvey Firestone gowns on display at the Met Gala on December 9, 1996. Steve Eichner/Getty Images

Three years later, a photographer captured designer John Galliano and model Iman as they chatted in a crowded, candlelit hallway. John Galliano and Iman chat inside the Met Gala on January 1, 1999. Mari Sarai/Getty Images

The 2003 gala saw Diana Ross perform while stars like Naomi Campbell and Eve danced from their seats. Naomi Campbell and Eve watch Diana Ross perform at the Met Gala on April 28, 2003. Handout/Getty Images

Other celebrities like Gisele Bündchen and Diddy enjoyed the music together on a dance floor. Giselle Bündchen and Diddy dance together at the Met Gala on April 28, 2003. Handout/Getty Images

That same year, actress Jaime King took her own photos while inside the museum. Jaime King takes pictures inside the Met Gala on April 28, 2003. Handout/Getty Images

In 2006, Richard Gere and Ivana Trump were among those who drank and socialized around statues. Richard Gere and Ivana Trump stand in a crowd at the Met Gala on May 1, 2006. Marvi Lacar/Getty Images

Bathrooms can also be a popular place to gather at the Met Gala. Models Molly Sims and Sophie Dahl were previously photographed in one. A Met Gala attendee, Molly Sims, and Sophie Dahl in the bathroom on May 1, 2006. Marvi Lacar/Getty Images

In 2009, the red carpet seemingly extended into the museum where servers stood waiting in a line. A view of the Metropolitan Museum’s interior during the Met Gala on May 4, 2009. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

On a different carpet in 2018, Anya Taylor-Joy was photographed laughing with Sarah Paulson, who had taken off her shoes. Anya Taylor-Joy and Sarah Paulson inside the Met Gala on May 7, 2018. Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images

The casual atmosphere extended inside, where Ariana Grande was photographed giving a thumbs up while holding her skirt. Ariana Grande walks through the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. Taylor Jewell/Getty Images

Other stars like Rihanna and Amal Clooney admired each other’s outfits in front of the event’s decor. Rihanna and Amal Clooney talk inside the Met Gala on May 7, 2018. Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images

Performances that year included The Sistine Chapel Choir. Celebrities and other guests listen to The Sistine Chapel Choir at the 2018 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images

Dinner was also provided. Some celebrities like Michael B. Jordan visited other tables to see their peers. Michael B. Jordan chats with Zendaya at the Met Gala on May 7, 2018. Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images

The following year, dinner was held in a dimly lit room with pink lights, overhead speakers, and clusters of round tables. An overhead view of dinner tables inside the Met Gala on May 6, 2019. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images