23 rare photos that take you behind the scenes of the Met Gala over the years

- The Met Gala has been hosted almost every year since 1948 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
- Though the red carpet has become a highly-photographed event, the actual gala is more private.
- Photos taken behind-the-scenes over the years show what actually goes on inside.
At the 1974 Met Gala, Cher walked around with her sister Georganne LaPierre. They both wore standout gowns.
Andy Warhol was photographed wearing jeans and socializing with Imelda Marcos, a Filipina politician and convicted criminal, inside the 1976 event.
A few years later in 1979, Jackie Kennedy Onassis walked past some art while at the gala.
Famous attendees have often posed for pictures inside. Fran Lebowitz, Paloma Picasso, and her husband Rafael Lopez-Sanchez did so in 1980.
In 1983, designers Yves Saint Laurent, Jacqueline de Ribes, and Bill Blass were photographed eating dinner together.
Donald Trump walked side-by-side with his first wife Ivana at the 1985 event.
Sarah Jessica Parker wore a long black dress and enjoyed a drink when she attended the gala 10 years later.
Tables were set for attendees like Princess Diana in 1996.
Of course, fashion is always on display at the annual event. That year, Harvey Firestone’s strapless designs were honored.
Three years later, a photographer captured designer John Galliano and model Iman as they chatted in a crowded, candlelit hallway.
The 2003 gala saw Diana Ross perform while stars like Naomi Campbell and Eve danced from their seats.
Other celebrities like Gisele Bündchen and Diddy enjoyed the music together on a dance floor.
That same year, actress Jaime King took her own photos while inside the museum.
In 2006, Richard Gere and Ivana Trump were among those who drank and socialized around statues.
Bathrooms can also be a popular place to gather at the Met Gala. Models Molly Sims and Sophie Dahl were previously photographed in one.
In 2009, the red carpet seemingly extended into the museum where servers stood waiting in a line.
On a different carpet in 2018, Anya Taylor-Joy was photographed laughing with Sarah Paulson, who had taken off her shoes.
The casual atmosphere extended inside, where Ariana Grande was photographed giving a thumbs up while holding her skirt.
Other stars like Rihanna and Amal Clooney admired each other’s outfits in front of the event’s decor.
Performances that year included The Sistine Chapel Choir.
Dinner was also provided. Some celebrities like Michael B. Jordan visited other tables to see their peers.
The following year, dinner was held in a dimly lit room with pink lights, overhead speakers, and clusters of round tables.
Though it looked crowded, celebrities like Robyn, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas didn’t seem to mind.