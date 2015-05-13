10 limited edition Apple products you didn't know existed

Most people are familiar with Apple’s famous products like the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. But Apple has also created some rare items over the years that few know exist.
From the limited edition Apple TAM computer to solid gold headphones and Apple’s own clothing line, these are the Apple products nobody talks about.
Just remember you won’t be able to buy any of these from Apple today.
Back in 1983, Apple worked with artist Myra Burg to create a set of limited-edition wall hangings of the rainbow Apple logo that were made available through Apple's gift catalogue. Only 25 were created and sold, each crafted by hand by Burg, and they sold for $US350 each, according to The Apple Pop Up Museum, though two more were given to Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak as gifts.
Apple's 'TAM' computer was created to celebrate the company's twentieth anniversary, and debuted in 1997 with a price tag of $US7,499. One of Jony Ive's first projects at Apple, the TAM has a peculiar design that features two Bose speakers and a satellite subwoofer. The TAM also has a unique startup chime that won't be found in any other Apple product.
To celebrate Apple's 10th anniversary, Apple produced 50,000 limited-edition Apple IIGS computers that featured Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak's 'Woz' signature engraved in the front casing. Owners of the rare machine could also mail their registration form to Apple to receive a machine-printed certificate of authenticity signed by Woz and 12 of Apple's top engineers.
