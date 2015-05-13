10 limited edition Apple products you didn't know existed

Don Synstelien Apple’s Twentieth Anniversary Mac, also known as the TAM.

Most people are familiar with Apple’s famous products like the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. But Apple has also created some rare items over the years that few know exist.

From the limited edition Apple TAM computer to solid gold headphones and Apple’s own clothing line, these are the Apple products nobody talks about.

Just remember you won’t be able to buy any of these from Apple today.

Apple rainbow logo wall hanging Back in 1983, Apple worked with artist Myra Burg to create a set of limited-edition wall hangings of the rainbow Apple logo that were made available through Apple's gift catalogue. Only 25 were created and sold, each crafted by hand by Burg, and they sold for $US350 each, according to The Apple Pop Up Museum, though two more were given to Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak as gifts.

The Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh (TAM) Apple's 'TAM' computer was created to celebrate the company's twentieth anniversary, and debuted in 1997 with a price tag of $US7,499. One of Jony Ive's first projects at Apple, the TAM has a peculiar design that features two Bose speakers and a satellite subwoofer. The TAM also has a unique startup chime that won't be found in any other Apple product. Apple IIGS 'Woz Edition' To celebrate Apple's 10th anniversary, Apple produced 50,000 limited-edition Apple IIGS computers that featured Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak's 'Woz' signature engraved in the front casing. Owners of the rare machine could also mail their registration form to Apple to receive a machine-printed certificate of authenticity signed by Woz and 12 of Apple's top engineers. Apple's 1986 home accessories In 1986, Apple released 'The Apple Collection,' which included a range of household accessories with Apple branding. The catalogue's stylish items included an umbrella, a pocket knife, a towel, a mug, and even a circular-faced watch. Apple's 1986 clothing line In addition to accessories, The Apple Collection also marked Apple's entrance into fashion, complete with baggy sweatshirts, windbreakers, patterned shirts, polos, and even a children's clothing line. Apple Product Red solid gold EarPods To help raise money for the Product Red charity in 2013, Apple's Jony Ive created a unique pair of solid gold EarPod headphones, which sold for $US461,000. Apple Watch with gold link bracelet Apple has given out a small number of its Apple Watch Editions that include a yellow-gold link bracelet, which is unavailable to purchase. Beyoncé, Kanye West, and fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld have all been seen sporting the rare golden watch band. Apple Product Red Mac Pro Apple's Jony Ive also designed a one-of-a-kind, red-coloured Mac Pro for Product Red's 2013 charity auction that sold for an incredible $US977,000, making it the most expensive computer ever sold. Tim Cook's Apple Watch Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently the only person in the world who has been seen sporting a stainless steel Apple Watch with a custom red-coloured Digital Crown along the side. No such model of the Apple Watch is being sold by Apple at this time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.