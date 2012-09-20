A Siberian Zoo Has One Of The Rarest Animals You'll Ever See: A 'Liliger'

Photo: Screengrab from ITN News on YouTube
This little cub is Kiara, and she’s an ultra-rare “liliger,” reports The Moscow Times.What exactly is a liliger?
Well, her mother Zita is a liger (the offspring of a male lion and a female tiger), and her father Sam is an African lion.
Kiara was born in August at the Novosibirsk Zoo in Russia, and is currently being nursed by a domestic cat and with a bottle, because her mother stopped producing milk. She’s in quarantine until October.
Hybrid creation is a touchy subject, though. Opponents call the practice irresponsible and potentially dangerous, especially if they’re kept as pets, according to the Huffington Post.
Here’s a video of Kiara for your viewing pleasure:
