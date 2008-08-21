Rare Kirk Kerkorian Appearance Proves 91-Year Old Mogul Not Dead Yet

Kirk Kerkorian made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles Wednesday when he testified in the second Pellicano wire-tapping trial. He didn’t say anything interesting, so the media has instead been analysing the 91-year old’s appearance:



Reuters’ FanFare blog: If shareholders in the casino company he controls, MGM Mirage, or anyone following his activist investing in Ford Motor Co thought Kerkorian might be less focused now because of his age, 91, it didn’t appear that way in court. Kerkorian stood upright when walking, and he looked spry and alert giving his testimony…

Kerkorian, who was dressed in a blue sports jacket, red tie and loafers, testified for about 30 minutes and effortlessly followed attorneys as they questioned him. He paused once to say his poor eyesight made it hard to see documents in front of him.

LA Weekly‘s Steven Mikulan, meanwhile, notes that Kerkorian seemed to be holding his left hand and put it in his pocket during testimony. Kerkorian also “admitted he was hard of hearing and not entirely sure of specific dates; at one point he checked himself while referring to the FBI as ‘the RAF.’ (Kerkorian had flown for the Royal Air Force as a contractor during WWII.)” Would love to know what was behind that Freudian slip.

Mikulan also points out that Kerkorian was wearing grey slacks, in case Reuters‘ description left you thinking that he wasn’t wearing pants.

