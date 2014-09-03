Here's How Upgrading To IOS 8 Could Mess Up Some Of Your Apps

Matt Johnston Applause CMO Matt Johnston

Apple will soon release iOS 8, and if you have a relatively new iPhone or iPad, you’ll be able to upgrade to it.

By all accounts, it sounds like people will love it.

But some of your installed apps could have problems if the app developer took a wait-and-see approach and is not redesigning the app right now, says Matt Johnston, chief marketing officer at app-testing company Applause (formerly uTest). Applause is a Massachusetts-based startup that does crowdsourced testing of mobile apps

Most app developers are not being cavalier about updating their new apps so he expects problems to be rare. But a few of them, particularly those who make custom enterprise apps, are waiting to see what Apple announces about new iPhone/iPad screen sizes and the iWatch on Sept. 9 before revamping their apps, he says.

That isn’t completely necessary. Apple has given developers a tool called “adaptive layout,” which makes sure an app works on any size iOS device, Johnston says. That’s how Apple has encouraged developers to write apps for the new devices without revealing precise details. Apple is a notoriously secret, tight-lipped company about such things.

Still, some app developers don’t want to use this tool. They think they can create a better app without it.

We asked Johnston to send us a few examples of the kinds of problems users could see with some of their apps when they upgrade.

Here are some actual examples of problems that Applause testers found using the beta versions of iOS 8. Please note that none of the apps pictured here will still have these issues when iOS 8 arrives — that’s the point of testing apps in advance.

OpenTable: The location is Framingham, but it attempts to search for San Francisco.

Applause

Marriott: Navigation displays, but nothing else, no page elements or content

NBA: At the top of the screen cell signal, time and battery life displaying over the app

iOS 8 will be compatible with the iPhone 5S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 4S, iPod Touch fifth-gen, iPad 2, iPad Air, iPad Mini with Retina Display, iPad Mini, iPad 4, and iPad 3, Apple says.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a release date yet, but most experts expect it to be available later this month, maybe on Sept. 19, after the iPhone 6 is revealed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.