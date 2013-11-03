Stunning Photos From The Rare Solar Eclipse

Sky watchers across the world were treated to a rare hybrid solar eclipse on Sunday morning — when an annular solar eclipse (when the only visible part of the sun appears as a bright ring around the moon) transitions into a total solar eclipse (when the moon completely blocks the sun).

Eclipse watchers got a different view depending on their region of the world. Early risers in the eastern United States could see a partial eclipse. Only people in central Africa got to see the total eclipse of the sun. In Kenya, the total eclipse lasted for 15 seconds.

In case you missed the event, we’ve rounded up some pictures from around the world.

New York — A cloud layer partially obstructs a view of a the moon passing in front of the sun in this partial solar eclipse, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013.

Tel Aviv, Israel — The moon crosses in front of the sun during a partial solar eclipse as seen from the Givatayim Observatory. People gathered at the Israeli Astronomical Association center to watch the partial solar eclipse.

Madrid, Spain — Clouds moving over the city allowed only brief views of the eclipse, which in southern Europe was partial.

Nairobi, Kenya — A cloud layer partially obstructs a view of a the moon passing in front of the sun in this partial solar eclipse. The total eclipse was seen sweeping east across Africa. Kenya boasted one of the best locations to view this hybrid solar eclipse. The total phase of the solar eclipse only lasted for 15 seconds.

Lagos, Nigeria — The moon crosses in front of the sun during a partial solar eclipse.

Sidon, southern Lebanon — A bird flies as the sun is partially eclipsed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.