Rare green diamonds have been found in the Northern Territory

Two of the five diamonds recovered. Image: Merlin DIamonds

Small cap miner Merlin Diamonds has uncovered five rare green diamonds from its mine in the Northern Territory.

The largest green diamond recovered is 1.4 carats.

In January the company announced it had found Australia’s fifth largest diamond — a 35.26 carat brown diamond — at the Merlin diamond mine about 80km south of Borroloola near the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Australia’s largest diamond, a 104.73 carat stone, was discovered at Merlin.

In the latest announcement, the company says the green diamonds were being validated by independent experts.

“The recovery of these green diamonds is highly encouraging and follows Merlin Diamond’s previous discovery of a rare blue diamond in December 2016, demonstrating the mine’s potential for producing valuable coloured diamonds,” the company says.

Merlin Diamonds is currently raising $5.535 million in an entitlement issue at $0.013 per share, the same price the shares last traded at.

