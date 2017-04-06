Biologists caught rare footage of the mysterious 'seven-armed' octopus clutching something exciting in its mouth

Biologists Henk-Jan Hoving (GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel) and Steve Haddock (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) caught some rare footage of the popularly called “seven-armed” octopus.

In the last 27 years, there have only been 27 sightings of this mysterious octopus. Little was known about its life, including what it feeds on to survive, until 2013.

That’s when Hoving and Haddock came upon a female with the remnants of a jellyfish caught among her tentacles. The footage is not only an incredible find, but it sheds new light on the diets of these incredible cephalopods.

Video courtesy of Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

