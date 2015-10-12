Disney just released never-before-seen footage of Robin Williams as the Genie in 'Aladdin'

Robin Williams played a lot of roles, one of the most memorable being the Genie from “Aladdin” — one of Disney’s most classic animations.

Now, Disney has released footage and never-before-seen stills of Williams in this iconic role from the 1992 film, which will be released on Blu-ray on October 13.



On a segment with “Good Morning America,” John Musker, the co-director and co-writer of “Aladdin” said the writers had Robin Williams in mind while they wrote the part of the Genie — though they had no idea if he’d agree to play the role.

Here’s the whole segment:



Here are some of the stills and footage:

“We were totally walking down the plank,” Musker admitted on GMA. “If he said no, we were going to be in big trouble because the whole concept [of the Genie] was built around Robin.”

