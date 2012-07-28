Rare First Issues Of 'X-Men' And 'Avengers' Sell For Record-Breaking Prices

Photo: Courtesy of Marvel

The first issues of both “X-Men” and “The Avengers” sold for record breaking prices at yesterday’s Heritage Auction of Silver Age comics. This highly-anticipated auction featured the multi-million dollar collection of Doug Schmell and PedigreeComics.com, featuring the “single greatest grouping of Silver Age Marvel CGC #1 Registry sets” ever assembled.Up for grabs was Todd McFarlane‘s “Spider-Man #1” cover original art. A multi-talented Canadian artist, he shot to fame for his work on Marvel’s “Incredible Hulk,” “Spider-Man,” and “Spawn” (an original McFarlane character).



Another item on the auction block was “X-Men #1,” one of two surviving copies with a Certified Guaranteed Company (CGC) rating of 9.8 out of a possible 10. It was sold for an astonishing $492,937.50–more than double the previous “X-Men” comic record of $200,000.

A copy of “Avengers #1” with a CGC rating of 9.6 also sold for a whopping $274,850.

This has been a great year for the comic book industry. After a bidding war between 50 hopefuls last November, Nicolas Cage‘s pristine copy of “Action Comics #1” sold for a record breaking $2.1 million. He purchased the copy at a 2007 auction for only $150,000.

