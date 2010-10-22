Here's How A Company With No Revenue Saw Its Stock Surge 1200% Just By Being Associated With Three Huge Bubbles

Photo: Rare Element Resources

Yesterday it began. We started getting stock spam for rare earth metal-related stocks in our inbox.The unfounded reports that China is going to clamp down on rare earth exports has sent investors into a speculative frenzy for any and all stocks vaguely associated with these elements that that power defence, alt-energy, and auto tech.



One big winner is MolyCorp, the company mining in the US that had Goldman as a backer, has surged 3-fold since its IPO. And it jumps every time. Note that the company has no revenue. It just has a mine.

But investors are looking for dicier names as well.

Shares of Rare Element Resources are up 12-fold in the last year, also with no revenue yet, but it has access to gold, rare earth elements — both of which investors are going gaga for. And of course there’s the China element, so really it’s at the sweet spot of three bubbles?

Obviously it’s a total gamble for anyone interested.

