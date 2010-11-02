Oh Boy, The Rare Earth Stocks Are Getting Crushed Again

Did the introduction of the rare earth ETF last Thursday marke the top of that bubble?



That was, ironically and hilariously, the day that China announced that it would ease export restrictions.

That sent the shares of companies like Moly Corp and Rare Elements tanking.

Since then they’ve done nothing but slide — that’s what happens when you don’t have any kind of real business to act as a buvffer. REE is down 10% today. MolyCorp is off 5%.

But surely, investors say, the long-term is good, right?

Actually, this presentation shows, the long-term outlook is no sure thing.

