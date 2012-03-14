11 Major Rare Earth Projects Outside Of China

Photo: Morgan Stanley
Rare earths are a group of 16 elements used in the hi-tech and defence sectors. Demand for rare earths is expected to rise to 170 kilotons in 2015, from 125 kilotons in 2010.China has about 50 per cent of known global rare earth oxide (REO) reserves and accounts for about 97 per cent of rare earths output. And Beijing has been imposing export restrictions to conserve rare earths for its own future use.
In fact, yesterday we reported that the EU, U.S. and Japan asked the World Trade organisations to settle a dispute with China over its export restrictions on raw materials, including rare earths.
While China continues to dominate the rare earths market, new projects are popping up globally. We drew on a Morgan Stanley’s Global Metals Playbook report to provide a quick tour of some of major rare earths projects outside of China.
Note: Grade of REO represents the quality of the rare earth oxide reserves
Company:
Molycorp
Capital expenditure:
$895 million
Production:
40.0 kilotons per annum
Grade of REO:
8.2%
Production start:
2012
Source: Morgan Stanley
Company:
Lynas Corporation Ltd.
Capital expenditure:
$882 million
Production:
22.0 kilotons per annum
Grade of REO:
8.1%
Production start:
2012
Source: Morgan Stanley
Company:
Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.
Capital expenditure:
$60 million
Production:
5.0 kilotons per annum
Grade of REO:
11.8%
Production start:
2013
Source: Morgan Stanley
Company:
Arafura Resources Ltd.
Capital expenditure:
$1 billion
Production:
20.0 kilotons per annum
Grade of REO:
2.8%
Production start:
2014
Source: Morgan Stanley
Company:
Alkane Resources Ltd.
Capital expenditure:
$584 million
Production:
4.2 kilotons per annum
Grade of REO:
0.9%
Production start:
2014
Source: Morgan Stanley
Company:
Toyota Tsusho Corp. and Sojitz Corp.
Capital expenditure:
N/A
Production:
7.0 kilotons per annum
Grade of REO:
N/A
Production start:
2014
Source: Morgan Stanley
Company:
Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.
Capital expenditure:
N/A
Production:
-
Grade of REO:
2.0%
Production start:
2015
Source: Morgan Stanley
Company:
Rare Element Resources Ltd
Capital expenditure:
$175 million
Production:
10.3 kilotons per annum
Grade of REO:
3.2%
Production start:
2016
Source: Morgan Stanley
Company:
Frontier Rare Earths Ltd.
Capital expenditure:
Approx. $500 million
Production:
20.0 kilotons per annum
Grade of REO:
2.2%
Production start:
2015
Source: Morgan Stanley
Company:
Avalon Rare Metals Inc.
Capital expenditure:
$884 million
Production:
10.0 kiloton per annum
Grade of REO:
1.7%
Production start:
2016
Source: Morgan Stanley / Avalon Rare Metals Inc.
*A previous version of this piece erroneously stated that the project was located in the U.S.
Company:
Greenland Minerals & Energy Ltd.
Capital expenditure:
$2.3 billion
Production:
43.7 kiloton per annum
Grade of REO:
1.0%
Production start:
2016
Source: Morgan Stanley
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.