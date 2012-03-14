11 Major Rare Earth Projects Outside Of China

Rare Earth Demand Growth by Application

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Rare earths are a group of 16 elements used in the hi-tech and defence sectors. Demand for rare earths is expected to rise to 170 kilotons in 2015, from 125 kilotons in 2010.China has about 50 per cent of known global rare earth oxide (REO) reserves and accounts for about 97 per cent of rare earths output. And Beijing has been imposing export restrictions to conserve rare earths for its own future use.



In fact, yesterday we reported that the EU, U.S. and Japan asked the World Trade organisations to settle a dispute with China over its export restrictions on raw materials, including rare earths.

While China continues to dominate the rare earths market, new projects are popping up globally. We drew on a Morgan Stanley’s Global Metals Playbook report to provide a quick tour of some of major rare earths projects outside of China.

Note: Grade of REO represents the quality of the rare earth oxide reserves

