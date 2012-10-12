How The World Uses Rare Earth Metals [Infographic]

Matthew Boesler

Rare earth metals are an essential ingredient of many of the consumer products we use every day. China produces 95 per cent of the world’s rare earths, and as a result, it’s important to understand how important they are to our day-to-day lives.

This infographic, courtesy of vouchercloud.com, explains all of the ways we use rare earths:

Rare earths infographic

Photo: Vouchercloud.com

