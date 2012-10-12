How The World Uses Rare Earth Metals [Infographic]

Rare earth metals are an essential ingredient of many of the consumer products we use every day. China produces 95 per cent of the world’s rare earths, and as a result, it’s important to understand how important they are to our day-to-day lives.



This infographic, courtesy of vouchercloud.com, explains all of the ways we use rare earths:

Photo: Vouchercloud.com

