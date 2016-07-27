This rare colorized WW2 photo of US troops takes you to the frontlines of Nazi Germany

The following 1944 photo colorized by Marina Amara shows two American GIs sitting next to a military vehicle in Nazi-occupied Geich, Germany.
The two soldiers from C Company, 36th Armoured Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division, smoke cigarettes while looking out at the war-torn city.
The 9th Infantry Division, nicknamed “Old Reliables,” was one of the first Army combat units to fight on the ground during World War II. The unit saw a little more than 300 days of combat during World War II.
