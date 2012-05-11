An Incredibly Rare, Spotted Lobster Was Almost Served For Dinner

An incredibly rare calico lobster nearly became dinner after turning up at Jasper White’s Summer Shack restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Colin A. Young of The Boston Globe reports.



According to experts, the bright orange-and-yellow-spotted crustacean could be 1-in-30 million.

The special lobster, named Calvin, was caught in Winter Harbor, Maine before ending up in a 1,200- gallon tanks at the Cambridge restaurant. The rare specimen is being held at the New England Aquarium before it’s transferred to a science centre in Rhode Island.

Check out the colourful sea creature below.

Photo: AP Photo/New England Aquarium, Tony LaCasse

