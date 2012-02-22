An Amazing Gathering Of Vintage British Cars In Downtown Boca Raton

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider
British vintage car enthusiasts gathered in a parking lot in downtown Boca Raton, Fla. over the weekend to ogle more than 150 classic cars, from Jaguars to Aston Martins.One very famous Lotus also made an appearance.
The event, sponsored by the Gold Coast British Sports Car Club of South Florida, drew hundreds of spectators. The Union Jack was omnipresent, and we even found one British car fanatic dressed in full bobby garb.
We were on hand to check out the scene.
Old cars were so much simpler. This elegant Jaguar XK140 uses a leather strap to hold the hood down.
There was also a bevy of Jaguar's notoriously unreliable grand tourer, the XJS. The hoods are up to show off the V12 engines, not because they are broken down.
We have not seen very many E-Types in colours other than British Racing Green. The steel colour on this series two car seems to suit it nicely.
The E-Type went through numerous iterations in its 15-year production run. This is a series three car, powered by the larger V12.
The TVR Griffith 400 is a rare sight anywhere in the world. The owner was eager to point out that his car was also an award winner.
This Healey actually appears to be a very rare 100M. These cars were built to compete at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The Isuzu-powered 1990s Lotus Elan is known for being one of the best handling front wheel drive cars every built.
The Lotus contingent was out in full force. The little red Elan in the middle is the car that inspired the modern Mazda Miata.
The Lotus Esprit is one of the legends of the car world. It started production in 1976 and continued being sold new, albeit with a number of changes, until 2004.
But the Esprit is not even the longest surviving Lotus. Introduced in 1957, the Lotus Seven is still built today as the Caterham 7. The car seen here is one of a handful of the second series of Sevens that were made in left hand drive.
While many people may know Triumph for its later sports cars, this 1946 Roadster was perfectly suited for touring.
It even had the luggage rack on the back since the MGA's trunk can be classified as totally useless.
It seems the Volvo-powered DeLorean DMC-12 earned entry because it was assembled in Northern Ireland.
Aston Martin's futuristic Lagonda sedan made an appearance. The Lagonda is infamous for being incredibly complicated, amazingly unreliable, and quite ugly.
The Sunbeam Tiger is a cool Anglo/American mashup. British design was met with American power, courtesy of Ford.
