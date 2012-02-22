An Amazing Gathering Of Vintage British Cars In Downtown Boca Raton

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

British vintage car enthusiasts gathered in a parking lot in downtown Boca Raton, Fla. over the weekend to ogle more than 150 classic cars, from Jaguars to Aston Martins.One very famous Lotus also made an appearance.



The event, sponsored by the Gold Coast British Sports Car Club of South Florida, drew hundreds of spectators. The Union Jack was omnipresent, and we even found one British car fanatic dressed in full bobby garb.

We were on hand to check out the scene.

