Rare video shows what it's like to drive through the hidden tunnel underneath Apple's 'spaceship' campus

There’s a lot of video of Apple’s $5 billion campus currently under construction in Cupertino, California, but almost all of it is from drones filming from the sky.

But earlier this month, a YouTuber named MrWhitestew posted two short videos of a construction worker’s view of the building in progress, including a rare look from inside the “spaceship’s” ring.

The clips show that while one day the building Steve Jobs once said could be “the best office building in the world” will be covered in grass and trees, for now, it’s still a huge, dirty construction site.

One clip is a dashcam video in which he drives through one of the tunnels Apple is building underneath the campus.

Apple says that it expects the campus to be nearly finished by the end of the year, with employees moving in early 2017.

Perhaps Mr. Whitestew will be getting a visit from Apple Global Security in the near future, but for now enjoy these rare clips:

Here's what it looks like when you're driving into 'Gate 5,' one of the tunnels that ferry construction workers into the inside ring. YouTube/MrWhitestew There's not a lot going on inside the tunnels... Youtube/Mrwhitestew But then you surface, and you get a view of Apple's dirt pile and sunshine. Youtube/Mrwhitestew Apple is famously reusing all the dirt it unearthed while building the campus for landscaping. Apparently, that applies inside the ring as well. YouTube/Mrwhitestew There are basically roads inside the ring to handle all the construction traffic. Youtube/Mrwhitestew The ring is fully assembled and the gaps are currently being filled in. Youtube/Mrwhitestew Here's one of the best looks we've gotten so far at the curved class that will cover the inner ring of the campus. Some areas already have the custom-made glass installed. Those big pole-looking things? Those are machines specifically tuned to install Apple's crazy glass panels. Youtube/Mrwhitestew Here's the full video: Here's the complete second video: And here's what it will look like when it's finished. City of Cupertino

