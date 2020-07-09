This extremely rare 1965 Ford GT race car could fetch $10 million at auction — here's why it's a collector's dream

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

A 1965 Ford GT Roadster prototype will cross the auction block this week through Mecum Auctions, and it’s expected to rake in $US7.5 million on the low end.

The car for sale is incredibly rare, being the only open-top Ford GT to ever race in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Its ownership history includes Dana Mecum, the founder of Mecum Auctions, and may bring in up to $US10 million, according to pre-auction estimates.

Rare and historically important classics hit the market regularly, but it’s not every day that you see a car with a pre-auction estimate in the eight figures. This week, such a unicorn is up for grabs through Mecum Auctions.

A 1965 Ford GT Competition Prototype Roadster will cross the auction block on July 11 during Mecum’s Indy 2020 sale, and it’s expected to rake in $US7.5 million to $US10 million.

It’s not rocket science to understand why the car up for sale is so darn valuable. Lots of collectors fawn over cars with racing pedigree, and this Ford GT competed at the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans – perhaps the most famous and well-regarded race there is. Rarity is also coveted among car nerds, and this Ford GT is one a handful of prototypes built, and one of only a pair of open-top examples that have stood the test of time.

The bidding currently stands at $US600,000, but it’s safe to say that’s only the beginning. Learn more about the Ford GT up for auction below.

This 1965 Ford GT Roadster prototype, which will be sold during Mecum Auctions’ Indy 2020 event, is pretty much the cream of the crop for classic-car collectors.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

It has earned a pre-auction estimate of $US7.5 million to $US10 million, and it’s easy to see why.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

The car boasts a racing history that a scant few classic cars share.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

In 1965, it raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the best known endurance races in the world.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

The Ford GT program — the subject of the movie “Ford v. Ferrari” — was launched at the request of Henry Ford II to bring Ford a victory at Le Mans.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

Ford did eventually win Le Mans, securing the first three places at the 1966 race, but this specific example wasn’t part of that victory.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

Although the GT up for sale only lasted 11 laps in its Le Mans start before a failed gearbox took it out of contention, it still has plenty going for it.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

It’s the only open-cockpit GT to ever race at Le Mans …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

… and it’s one of a mere 12 GT prototypes Ford built between 1964 and 1965.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

Adding to its rarity, only five Roadster prototypes were produced …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

… and only two remain in existence.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

After Le Mans, the incredibly rare car was sent back to Shelby America to be serviced …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

… before being used as a test car for transmissions and other components by Kar Kraft, which worked closely with Ford.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

It also has quite the ownership history. After sitting in storage, the car was bought by Hollywood stuntman and car customizer Dean Jeffries, who kept it from 1968 until his death in 2013.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

Dana Mecum, the founder and head of Mecum Auctions, subsequently snatched up the GT.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

Mecum had the car comprehensively restored to its former glory, even refinishing it in its original Le Mans livery.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

The bidding is up to $US600,000 as of this writing, but we’ll have to wait to see if the car reaches the projected eight-figure mark.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype.

