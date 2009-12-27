Battling Forces Dig In, As Iraq-Iran Oil Well Standoff Continues

It’s over a week later, and armed forces from both Iraq and Iran are still battling over a dispute oil well.



Reuters:

Iraqi troops say they will defend the well, where Iranian troops raised a flag for several days this month.

It is unclear how many troops are involved in the stand-off, but as many as 30 lightly armed Iraqi troops usually occupy border outposts in sensitive areas, and up to 10 in other areas. Some 11 Iranian soldiers are stationed near the disputed well.

The seizure of the well, which Iraq says is part of its Fakka oilfield in southeast Maysan province, triggered protests from the government in Baghdad and caused a rise in prices on jittery world oil markets.

For more, go re-read Stratfor’s analysis of the situation, about the message Iran is sending to the US.

