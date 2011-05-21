Looking For Something To Wear To Your Rapture Party? Princess Beatrice's Hat Is Up For Sale On Ebay

That that launched a thousand memes is currently for sale on eBay.



Princess Beatrice‘s famous Philip Treacy hat — last seen gracing the Situation Room photo — has been put up for sale on eBay. The money raised from the auction will go to Unicef and Children in Crisis.

Currently the bidding is up to $89,397.98 USD. The auction ends at 6pm EST…Sunday. Insert end of world joke here.

Meanwhile the best part of the eBay page has to be the fact they’ve included a picture of Beatrice in the hat with a cat popping out of it.

“I’m amazed at the amount of attention the hat has attracted,” Beatrice is quoted as saying. Oh the Internet.

Bid here.

