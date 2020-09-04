Raptors star OG Anunoby gave the coolest answer possible when asked by reporters about his stunning buzzer beating 3-pointer against the Celtics

Barnaby Lane
Getty/Alex GoodlettOG Anunoby.
  • Toronto Raptors star Ogugua “OG” Anunoby gave the chillest answer ever when asked about his stunning buzzer beating shot against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.
  • The 23-year-old’s last second three-pointer secured a 104-103 win for the Raptors to prevent it going 3-0 down in the Conference Semifinals series.
  • “I expected to make it. I don’t shoot trying to miss. I wasn’t surprised,” he said after.
  • Watch his nonchalant reaction below (starting from around 4.20).
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

