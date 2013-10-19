13 Rappers Who Think They're The Best

Kevin Winter / Getty Images In his new song ‘Rap God,’ Eminem raps at a speed of six and a half words per second.

When Eminem

released his latest hit“Rap God” earlier this week, it wasn’t the first time a rapper referred to himself as a religious figure.

Kanye West’s latest album is titled “Yeezus,” a combination of his nickname Yeezy and Jesus, while Jay Z fondly refers to himself as Hova, short for Jehovah.

Some rap artists throw their egos into their lyrics, too, with a few going so far as to write an entire song about their superiority (ahem, Lil Wayne).

Though the “best rapper award” is almost definitely a matter of opinion, many of today’s hottest rappers have already claimed their greatness.

