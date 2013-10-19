13 Rappers Who Think They're The Best

When Eminem
released his latest hit“Rap God” earlier this week, it wasn’t the first time a rapper referred to himself as a religious figure.
Kanye West’s latest album is titled “Yeezus,” a combination of his nickname Yeezy and Jesus, while Jay Z fondly refers to himself as Hova, short for Jehovah.
Some rap artists throw their egos into their lyrics, too, with a few going so far as to write an entire song about their superiority (ahem, Lil Wayne).
Though the “best rapper award” is almost definitely a matter of opinion, many of today’s hottest rappers have already claimed their greatness.
Lyrics: 'I drop that Black Album then I back out it/As the best rapper alive, n -- ask about me.'
Jay Z has been rapping for almost two decades, and with 17 Grammys under his belt, it's safe to say he is one of the best in the industry. And he's the first to admit it -- the man does call himself Hov (short for Jehovah).
Lyrics: 'The best rapper alive/The best rapper alive /The best rapper alive/The best rapper alive /Swagger right, check, game tight /And they gon' R-E-S-P-E-C-T me.'
Lil Wayne aka Weezy aka Weezy F. Baby signed his first record deal at the age of 11, and though he originally let Jay Z have the 'best rapper' crown, he eventually took it for himself.
Weezy also made mention of being the best in '04's 'Bring it Back.'
Lyrics: 'I'm beginning to feel like a Rap God, Rap God/All my people from the front to the back nod, back nod/The way I'm racing around the track, call me Nascar, Nascar/Dale Earnhardt of the trailer park, the White Trash God.'
Eminem is just one of the many rappers who have likened themselves to religious figures, and his latest hit 'Rap God' is a testament to that. Previously, Em referred to himself as a legend in leaked song 'G.O.A.T' (greatest of all time).
Lyrics: 'Let's take it to the basis, you in the midst of greatness.'
'Yes, I'm the s -- , tell me do it stink?/ It feel good wakin' up, to money in the bank.'
A$AP Rocky is one of the younger rappers on the scene, but that doesn't stop him from letting us know how great, and how rich he is. His song 'Goldie' is all about his spankin' new Ferrari, model girlfriends, condos, and gold grillz.
Lyrics: 'My first album had no famous guest appearances/The outcome: I'm crowned the best lyricist/Many years on this professional level/Why would you question who's better, the world is still mine.'
Nas released his first album, Illmatic, in 1994, just several years before rival Jay Z broke onto the scene. When New York City's rap king Notorious B.I.G. died in 1997, both Nas and Jay Z rushed to fill the void, creating one of rap's most infamous feuds.
Lyrics: 'I am a god /So hurry up with my damn massage /In a French-a -- restaurant/Hurry up with my damn croissants /I am a god /I am a god/I am a god.'
What would this list be without Kanye West? The man refers to himself as Yeezus, which rhymes with, you know, Jesus. And on his 2013 album of the same name, he clarifies his holiness, saying, 'I am a God.'
His media interviews are no less egotistical, and in a September interview with BBC, Kanye referred to hip hop artists as rock stars, saying, 'We the rock stars, and I'm the biggest of all of them.'
Lyrics: 'I heard the barbershops be in great debates all the time /Bout who's the best MC? Kendrick, Jigga and Nas /Eminem, Andre 3000, the rest of y'all.'
'I'm important like the Pope, I'm a Muslim on pork /I'm Makaveli's offspring, I'm the king of New York /King of the Coast, one hand, I juggle them both.'
Kendrick Lamar spurred the most recent rap beef when he targeted fellow rappers Drake, Mac Miller, and A$AP Rocky with a verse in Big Sean's 'Control.' He then proceeded to call himself the King of New York even though he's definitely from Compton.
Lyrics: 'I'm in a race, and taking the winners place/No foot on the brakes/One the best, homie that's what they call me/It's lonely at the top, ain't no company/Now I just stunt on my own.'
Wiz Khalifa's real name isn't Wiz -- that's just the name his grandfather gave him because he was good at everything. And perhaps he is. His first song 'Say Yeah' was a hit in the eurodance world, while his 2011 'Black and Yellow' earned #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and became one of the catchiest sports songs of that year.
Lyrics: 'I threw some soap on my face and put my hands up on a cup/ And said 'Um, mirror mirror, on, the wall /Who is the top dog of them all?' /There was a ruffle duffle, five minutes it lasted /The mirror said, 'You are, you conceited b -- !' /Well that's true! That's why we never have no beef.'
Before there was Snoopzilla and Snoop Lion, there was Snoop Doogy Dogg, who has been tearing up the scene since '92.
Lyrics: 'Go head' envy me. I'm rap's MVP. And I ain't goin' nowhere so you can get to know me.'
Jayceon Terrell Taylor aka The Game rose to fame in 2005 with his debut album 'The Documentary' and even though it was his first album, the Dr. Dre protégé got right to the point.
In his 'A Milli' freestyle, Drake took a somewhat humble approach, saying he's the best in his age bracket.
Lyrics: 'I'm in low cut louis with hard leather jeans and a beige jacket/Hands down the best in my age bracket holla back n -- .'
Toronto-native Drake aka Drizzy talks a lot about money in his songs ('25 sittin' on 25 mil'), but he's a bit more modest when it comes to claiming superiority. In fact, Drake once referred to Kanye West as his favourite artist, and at the OVO Fest in 2010, Drake brought Eminem onto the stage, saying, 'Toronto I want you to make some motherf -- noise for the greatest of all time, Eminem.'
Lyrics: 'Last thing I'm worried about is what another rapper do/Ain't nobody hot as me/Even if they rap they arse off, blast off and have outstanding quality/Sell a lot of records, I'll respect it and salute that/But spitting real life on hot beats I'm the truth at.'
T.I. started his rap career with the group Pimp Squad Click, eventually breaking off as a solo artist. Though his career wavered -- T.I.'s first label dropped him -- he made a comeback in 2008 with the album 'Paper Trail.' By collaborating with some of the industry's best -- Jay Z, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and Kanye West -- T.I. made a name for himself.
Lyrics: 'I hear they comin' for me/Because the top is lonely/What the f -- they gon' say/What the f -- they gon' say/I'm the best b -- doing it, doing it/I'm the best b -- doing it, doing it/I'm the best, best, best, best.'
The Trinidad and Tobago born Nicki Minaj has been making mixtapes since 2007, but it wasn't until her 2010 album 'Pink Friday' that a larger audience caught wind of her fiery attitude and aggressive rhymes.
