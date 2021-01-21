Trump granted clemency to rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black in his finals hours as president

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images; Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records Kodak Black, left, and Lil Wayne, right.

Lil Wayne was granted a full pardon from Trump in connection to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kodak Black was granted a commutation on a sentence he’s currently serving for making a false statement on a federal document.

The rappers were among 73 pardons and 70 commutations of sentences that Trump issued in the final hours of his presidency.

Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were among the dozens of people outgoing President Donald Trump granted clemency to in his final hours in the White House.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., received a full pardon from Trump in connection to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Meanwhile Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was granted a commutation on a 46-month sentence he’s currently serving for making a false statement on a federal document.

Carter had pleaded guilty to illegal gun possession in December following a 2019 arrest, and was facing up to 10 years in prison.

He had met with Trump in Miami, Florida, in October to discuss Trump’s “platinum plan” to gain votes in the Black community.

Carter’s defence attorney, Howard Srebnick, praised Carter’s pardon in a statement to Insider.

“A pardon for Mr. Carter is consistent with the views of many juristsâ€”including Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrettâ€”that prosecuting a non-violent citizen for merely possessing a firearm violates the Second Amendment to the US Constitution,” he told Insider. “The gold-plated firearm, which Mr. Carter never operated, is a collector’s piece, given to him as a Father’s Day gift.”

Kapri was sentenced to 46 months in prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to knowingly making false statements while trying to acquire a firearm from a federal firearms dealer.

Neither Kapri’s spokesperson nor lawyer immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment.

The White House praised both Carter and Kapri’s dedications to philanthropy in announcing his commuted sentence.

“Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks,” the White House said of Carter.

The White House said of Kapri: “Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts. In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged. In addition to these efforts, he has paid for the notebooks of school children, provided funding and supplies to daycare centres, provided food for the hungry, and annually provides for underprivileged children during Christmas.”

