An Epic Supercut Of Rappers Giving Shout-Outs To Their Jewish Lawyers

Who do rappers call when in a pinch? That’s right, their Jewish lawyers.

Or so proved Slacktory, a website that created an epic video of all of the instances in which rappers have thanked their Jewish lawyers in song.

Chicago rapper Chief Keef brags, “Bodies drop we beat the case/My Jew lawyer defeat the case,” while Drake sings “I got a Jewish lawyer as my lead defender/A mitchkeit as they say he’s a legal bender.”

Even Jay-Z raps on “No Hook”: “Had to get some challah bread so you can holla back and holla that/My Jewish lawyer too enjoyed the fruit of letting my cash stack.”

The only rapper who doesn’t sing positively about having a Jewish lawyer is Fabolous, who sings: “Gun charge, oh yeah, I had like two/My black lawyer beat them, never had a Jew.”

Watch the supercut video below:

