Rapper Young Jeezy Takes Aim At Bernie Madoff In Remix

As much fun as we’ve had speculating about Bernie Madoff movies (Tom Wilkinson’s agent, get on that), Madoff has yet to really trickle into pop culture. None of the potential movies about him have been greenlit, we’ve yet to see a Madoff-inspired Law & Order (and maybe never will), and those books won’t be released for a while.



So, God bless hip hop’s tendency to create hastily produced remixes. Atlanta-based rapper Young Jeezy takes aim at Bernie Madoff in a newly created verse for his “My President” remix. It’s no Michael Milken ballet, but we’ll take it.

A clip of the track, featuring the new verse (hint: it’s at the end), is below, followed by the lyrics from MTV News.





“My president is black, my BlackBerry is too, though,” Jeezy said. “This is not a race song, it’s a remix/ So, I’mma say this, seems like I’m the only one that’s not afraid to say Bush f—ed up/ He left a lot of people out here bad/ Matter of fact, you need to call Bernard Madoff yourself/ And tell him, ‘Bring your punk arse up out that penthouse. We need that money back.'”





