Rapper Who Used To Perform At Obama Rallies Now Likes Ron Paul

Photo: Flickr user theclyde/Creative Commons

It’s been a long time since 2008.Back then rapper ‘Speech” (born Todd Thomas), of the 1990s group Arrested Development made appearances at Obama campaign rallies.



He and Arrested Development warmed the crowd up at Camecock stadium when Obama made a South Carolina campaign stop with Oprah.

But Speech isn’t so hot on Obama now. In an interview with Miami News Times, he offers his thoughts on everything from foreign policy to agricultural policy. Hy sympathizes with Obama even if he admits disappointment:

How do you think Obama did in his first term?

Honestly, I’m disillusioned with, generally, politics. And I feel disillusioned with some things that Obama has done, especially with the wars. At the same time, I like him. I’ve met him and I like him as a person.

Most presidents that I have ever witnessed in my lifetime have not had any type of perfect record. And I feel for any president, because the way our government works and especially with the partisan rifts that happen, it’s very tough to get anything accomplished.

I’ve really been refreshed by Ron Paul. That’s probably been my favourite candidate lately.

That’s a big jump. But he’s not alone. From what we’ve seen there are many liberals who wish Obama had done more (close Guantanamo) and less (no war in Libya) who are longing for another candidate.

