Rapper Tyga faces a felony domestic violence charge after his ex-girlfriend accused him of physical and mental abuse

Tyga on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Rapper Tyga is facing a felony domestic violence charge in Los Angeles.

His ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, accused him of physical and mental abuse earlier this week.

He turned himself in to the LAPD Tuesday and has since been released after posting a $US50,000 ($AU67,994) bail.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood division booked Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, on Tuesday morning, the department’s media team said on Twitter.

He was released from custody after posting a $US50,000 ($AU67,994) bail, jail records show.

TMZ reported that the rapper turned himself in on Tuesday, hours after Swanson accused him of abuse on Instagram.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she said in an Instagram story alongside a photo of her bruised face. “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up to myself.”

While her Instagram stories have expired, PEOPLE published screenshots.