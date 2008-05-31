Rapper T.I. To Atone For Weapons-Possession Charges On MTV

Variety writes: Rapper T.I. is turning his legal woes into an MTV docu series.



Cabler will follow the hip-hop star as he performs more than 1,000 of community service before beginning to serve his one-year prison sentence next spring. Ish Entertainment is behind the untitled series, which has scored a six-episode order from MTV.

Cameras already chronicled T.I.’s release from house arrest, and shooting will start in earnest this summer, leading up to his return to jail in early 2009. MTV plans to air the show some time soon after that. Read more from Variety.

