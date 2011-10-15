UPDATE: Rapper Rick Ross Suffers Second Seizure In One Day En Route To Concert In Memphis

Photo: Image: AP

UPDATE: Rick Ross suffered a second seizure today onboard his private plane in transit to a concert in Memphis, TMZ reports.After landing in Birmingham, Alabama, Ross was immediately hospitalized, where he appears to be in stable condition.



During a flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Memphis earlier today, Ross had the first seizure that left him unconscious, TMZ reported.

Ross’ plane made an emergency landing, and EMS worked to resuscitate him in the airport.

Soon after, rapper Wale, a member of Ross’ Maybach Music Group, tweeted that he spoke to Ross, who is “100% OK.” And Ross himself tweeted multiple times between his first and second seizure.

One of the biggest names in hip-hop, Ross is poised to release his fifth album, “God Forgives, I Don’t,” December 13.

