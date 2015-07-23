Rapper Meek Mill publicly calls out Drake for 'not writing his own raps' and Twitter explodes

First, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift were going back and forth on Twitter late Tuesday about Swift taking Minaj’s comments personally about being snubbed for certain MTV Music Video Awards.
Then last night, just before midnight, Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend, rapper Meek Mill, provided a big distraction from that issue.
It began with some tweets from Mill about his album sales. However, it quickly escalated into another issue that set Twitter on fire.
Shots Are Fired
Meek Mill went after Drake, claiming the latter doesn’t write his own songs. Mill gained over 110,000 retweets and 80,000 favourites in the process.
Stop comparing drake to me too…. He don’t write his own raps! That’s why he ain’t tweet my album because we found out!
