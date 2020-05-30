'We have to be better than burning down our own homes': Rapper Killer Mike delivers a tearful speech to Atlanta protesters over George Floyd's death

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images Rapper Killer Mike.

On Friday, thousands of protesters in Atlanta and nationwide raged against the death of George Floyd while he was subdued under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

In an emotional speech that is trending on Twitter, Killer Mike reminded the public that “it is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy.”

“We have to be better than this moment,” he added, calling on the public to fill out the census and register to vote. “We have to be better than burning down our own homes, because if we lose Atlanta, what else we got?”

The rapper encouraged people to vote so they can hold leaders “accountable” and “beat up prosecutors you don’t like – at the voting both.”

Social media was saturated with protest scenes on Friday as thousands across the United States raised their voices following the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes during an arrest.

Atlanta was hit hard: A police car had been set ablaze, the CNN Centre – where a police precinct is located – was defaced, and other buildings saw similar property damage.Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms deemed the demonstration “chaos,” and rapper Killer Mike pleaded with the public not to destroy the capital city of Georgia.

“I am duty-bound to be here to simply say that it is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy,” he said during an Atlanta Police Department news conference. “It is your duty to fortify your own house so that you may be a house of refuge in times of organisation, and now is the time to plot, plan, strategize, organise, and mobilize.”

He urged the public to hold mayors, police chiefs, and other leaders “accountable” and to “beat up prosecutors you don’t like – at the voting both.”

The emotional speech was trending on Twitter on Saturday.

Watch @Atlanta_Police's broadcast: APD provides updates on protests in downtown Atlanta. https://t.co/CJQkq3YBvu — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 30, 2020

In it, Killer Mike shared that his father is a police officer in Atlanta and two cousins are policemen as well.

“I watched a white officer assassinate a black man,” he said, “and I know that tore your heart out and I know it’s crippling.”

Admitting that he is “mad as hell,” Killer Mike said he began the day “wanting to see the world burn down.”

“I am tired of seeing black men die,” he admitted.

Arresting officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck on Monday as the 46-year-old, who was handcuffed and prone on the ground, gasped, “Please, I can’t breathe.” To that, Chauvin replied: “Relax.”

Killer Mike condemned Chauvin’s actions, saying, “He casually put his knee on a human being’s neck for nine minutes as he died like a zebra in the clutch of a lion’s jaw and we watch it like murder porn over and over again … When a man yells for his mother in duress and pain and she is dead, he’s essentially yelling, ‘Please God, don’t let it happen to me.'”

Chauvin has been arrested for third-degree murder and manslaughter, but that’s not enough, said Killer Mike, pushing for all four officers involved to be “prosecuted and sentenced.”

Racial tensions have flared nationwide after Ahmaud Arbery was killed during a run in Georgia in February,Breonna Taylor was shot dead in her own Kentucky home in March, and Amy Cooper called 911 on Monday after Christian Cooper, a black bird-watcher, asked her to put her dog on a leash in Central Park in New York.

Amid peaceful protests that followed Floyd’s death on Monday, looting, arson, vandalism, and acts of violence seized upon several cities across the US. In Minneapolis, for example, looters ransacked a Target store, leaving behind overturned beverage coolers, flooding, and broken windows, shelves, and cash registers.

“We don’t want to see Targets burning,” Killer Mike said. “We want to see the system that sets up for systemic racism burned to the ground.”

“We have to be better than this moment,” he added, calling on the public to fill out the census and register to vote. “We have to be better than burning down our own homes, because if we lose Atlanta, what else we got?”

NBA star LeBron James and actor Milo Ventimiglia were among thousands who shared their support for Killer Mike on Saturday.

MANDATORY LISTEN!!!! @KillerMike always on point! So passionate and smart(knowledgeable) as hell!! Man I love you G! Salute ✊????✊????✊???? https://t.co/Mi8WQ74LWD — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 30, 2020

.@KeishaBottoms, @Tip @KillerMike I hope your words are heard. All truth in what you say. Look it up if you missed it. Vote for change. Now and November. MV — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) May 30, 2020

