Rapper Eve Finally Explains Album Delay

Die-hard fans of rapper Eve would remember that she was supposed to release an album last fall called Here I Am, which was repeatedly delayed before being bumped off of the album release chart altogether. Now she finally explains what happened to the disc and notes that it will come out soon, just with a different title.



The New York Post‘s Pop Wrap blog: “Unfortunately I am caught up in a whole music label situation,” Eve revealed to PopWrap about her switch from Interscope to Geffen Records during the disc’s repeated delays. But Eve’s proven over her almost 15-year career that she’s not one to lie down and take it — “the album is finally going to come out this spring or summer. But with all the time that passed, we went back in and reworked the whole thing.”

“I had to get in there and put in some upbeat music that I wasn’t depressed about,” she says of the long-delayed tracks. “It’s fun, it’s sexy, it’s totally me. Imagine if ‘Tambourine’ had kids — that’s what the CD sounds like.” New songs aren’t the disc’s only upgrade — “it won’t be called ‘Here I Am’ anymore. Now it’s called ‘Flirt,'” she says.

Well, there you have it. We’re still confused, though. Interscope and Geffen are both part of Universal Music Group and may even be part of the same sub group, so we doubt the rights to the music would be that hard to transfer. Something else must have been going on, like the label not being happy with the initial collection of tracks, which would explain the new cuts.

