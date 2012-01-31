Rapper Drake's Dream Acting Role Is President Obama

When you think of who should play President Barack Obama in the movie version of his life (not that there is even a project in the works), 25-year-old Canadian-born rapper Drake isn’t exactly the first person who comes to mind.

But he wants to be.

“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. That’s the goal,” Drake revealed to VH1 News at the Sundance Film Festival last week.

“I watch all the addresses,” added the rapper, who actually bares some resemblance to the current president. “Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.”

While it may sound like a lofty goal, Drake did start his career in acting as the wheelchair-bound Jimmy Brooks in the popular Canadian teen drama, “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”



And now you can add “writer” to the actor/rapper’s resumé as well.

“I’ve been reading scripts for a while,” said Drake. “I want to do something great. I want to do something for my culture: The younger people who are still in tune with everything going on. I’m actually writing with my friends right now.”

And he does voiceovers, too! Drake can next be heard as a voice in “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” due out later this year.

But before jumping into Obama’s polished loafers, we think Drake should show us all what a good impression of the president he does by making a “Saturday Night Live” cameo.

Casting agents shmasting agents, let’s let “SNL” viewers decide if Drake is right for the presidential role.

